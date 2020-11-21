AREA ROUNDUP: South Iredell upends West Rowan in 4 sets

HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL
South Iredell 3, West Rowan 1
MT. ULLA—Marissa Meyerhoefer posted a double-double as South Iredell went on the road Friday night and knocked off defending North Piedmont Conference champion West Rowan in four sets.
Meyerhoefer finished with 19 digs and 14 kills.
Brooke Aeschliman and Hannah VanBuren tallied 10 kills apiece for the Vikings (2-0), who won the opening set 25-23. The Falcons answered with a 25-14 win in the second set. South Iredell responded with set wins of 25-15 and 25-21 to clinch the match victory.
“This win was an all-around great team effort,” South Iredell coach Megan Skouby said. “Everyone worked hard and contributed when needed.”
Brooklyn Ford and Leah Davis supplied 19 and 15 digs, respectively. Grace McClure handed out 20 assists to go with her nine digs. Molly Smith added 15 assists and 12 digs.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!