AREA ROUNDUP: South Iredell beats East Rowan in 4 sets

VOLLEYBALL
South Iredell 3, East Rowan 1
GRANITE QUARRY—Marissa Meyerhoefer racked up 14 kills, 23 digs and eight aces on Monday, leading South Iredell to a 25-17, 22-25, 25-18, 25-11 win over East Rowan.
Brooke Aeschliman and Whitley Weddington each supplied 11 kills for the Vikings, who improved to 3-0.
Grace McClure dished out a team-high 33 assists, and Molly Smyth added 11 assists.
Brooklyn Ford tallied 17 digs, and Leah Davis contributed 10 digs.
North Iredell 3, West Rowan 0
MT. ULLA—North Iredell swept defending North Piedmont Conference champion West Rowan on Monday to improve to 3-0 on the season.
The Raiders won 25-19, 27-25, 25-21. No other details were available.
JV Volleyball: North Iredell 2, West Rowan
The Raiders also won the JV match in straight sets. No other details were available.
Carson 3, Statesville 0
Carson defeated Statesville 25-14, 25-17, 25-17 on Monday.
Elliana Valenti had six kills and four digs for the Greyhounds. Elizabeth Schmitz picked up 11 digs to go with her three kills and two blocks.
Kylee Mayberry chimed in with nine digs and six assists, and Kaylee Greer had three digs, three kills and blocks.
JV Volleyball: Carson 2, Statesville 0
Lacie Evans served five aces and recorded four assists and four digs, but Statesville came up short Monday against Carson. The Cougars won 26-24, 25-18.
Gemiya Saner had eight digs for the Greyhounds, and Emma Evans added five digs to go with her two kills.
West Iredell 3, West Caldwell 0
West Iredell breezed to a three-set sweep over West Caldwell on Monday.
West Iredell triumphed 25-9, 25-9, 25-5.
Brooklyn Gibson led the offense with seven aces and seven kills. Addison Gallyon also had seven kills to go with her 12 digs and four aces. Kairah Yang led in digs with 13.
Reese Holland handed out 15 assists for West Iredell, and Keeley West had eight assists.
