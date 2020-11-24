AREA ROUNDUP: South Iredell beats East Rowan in 4 sets

Kylee Mayberry chimed in with nine digs and six assists, and Kaylee Greer had three digs, three kills and blocks.

JV Volleyball: Carson 2, Statesville 0

Lacie Evans served five aces and recorded four assists and four digs, but Statesville came up short Monday against Carson. The Cougars won 26-24, 25-18.

Gemiya Saner had eight digs for the Greyhounds, and Emma Evans added five digs to go with her two kills.

West Iredell 3, West Caldwell 0

West Iredell breezed to a three-set sweep over West Caldwell on Monday.

West Iredell triumphed 25-9, 25-9, 25-5.

Brooklyn Gibson led the offense with seven aces and seven kills. Addison Gallyon also had seven kills to go with her 12 digs and four aces. Kairah Yang led in digs with 13.

Reese Holland handed out 15 assists for West Iredell, and Keeley West had eight assists.