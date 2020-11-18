AREA ROUNDUP: Riddle, North Iredell girls secure meet wins

HIGH SCHOOL

CROSS COUNTRY

Philip Riddle was the top finishing individual in the boys’ race and North Iredell combined to win the girls’ competition during Tuesday’s season-opening North Piedmont Conference meet with South Iredell, Statesville and West Rowan at Mac Anderson Park.

Riddle crossed the finish line first, completing the 5-kilometer course with a time of 17 minutes, 16 seconds.

North Iredell’s girls posted a score of 25 points—15 better than runner-up South Iredell (40 points)—to claim top honors as a team. The Raiders took three of the top four spots with Natalia Nieto placing second (21:40), Daelyn Dowell finishing third (23:09) and Naomi Smith placing fourth (23:30).

Statesville’s Karlie Townsell finished first overall in the girls’ race with a time of 21:07.

VOLLEYBALL

West Iredell 3, Draughn 0

Behind 18 kills from Addison Gallyon and 25 digs from Kairah Yang, West Iredell opened the season Tuesday with a 3-0 Northwestern Foothills Conference victory over visiting Draughn.

The Warriors won 25-10, 25-15, 25-20.