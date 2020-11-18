AREA ROUNDUP: Riddle, North Iredell girls secure meet wins

HIGH SCHOOL
CROSS COUNTRY
Philip Riddle was the top finishing individual in the boys’ race and North Iredell combined to win the girls’ competition during Tuesday’s season-opening North Piedmont Conference meet with South Iredell, Statesville and West Rowan at Mac Anderson Park.
Riddle crossed the finish line first, completing the 5-kilometer course with a time of 17 minutes, 16 seconds.
North Iredell’s girls posted a score of 25 points—15 better than runner-up South Iredell (40 points)—to claim top honors as a team. The Raiders took three of the top four spots with Natalia Nieto placing second (21:40), Daelyn Dowell finishing third (23:09) and Naomi Smith placing fourth (23:30).
Statesville’s Karlie Townsell finished first overall in the girls’ race with a time of 21:07.
VOLLEYBALL
West Iredell 3, Draughn 0
Behind 18 kills from Addison Gallyon and 25 digs from Kairah Yang, West Iredell opened the season Tuesday with a 3-0 Northwestern Foothills Conference victory over visiting Draughn.
The Warriors won 25-10, 25-15, 25-20.
Brooklyn Gibson and Meg Tillery supplied seven kills apiece for West Iredell. Reese Holland and Keely West dished out 17 and 16 assists, respectively, and Emily Langston led the front row defense with four blocks.
North Iredell 3, Carson 0
CHINA GROVE—Karli Gray posted 10 kills with a .714 hitting percentage Tuesday night as North Iredell opened the season with a three-set sweep over Carson in North Piedmont Conference action.
The Raiders won 25-19, 25-16, 26-24. Skylar Bolin added 10 kills in the winning cause.
North Iredell also won the JV match in straight sets over the Cougars.
The Raiders play their home opener Friday when Statesville visits.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL
Northview takes 2 from North
OLIN—Visiting Northview IB swept two matches from North Iredell Middle on Monday.
The varsity defeated North Middle thanks to a tight 15-13 win in the decisive third set. Northview won the first set 25-16, but the Bears evened the match at 1 compliments of a 25-14 win in the second set.
Northview’s junior varsity squad prevailed 25-20, 26-24.
