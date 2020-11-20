AREA ROUNDUP: Nighthawks win in 2 sets over Lakers

MIDDLE SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL

Northview 2, Lakeshore 0

George-Anne Johnson and Kaydan Flowers racked up four kills apiece on Wednesday, helping Northview IB sweep Lakeshore Middle 25-19, 25-8.

Johnson also served two aces, and Flowers had two blocks and one ace.

Ella Morrison dished out six assists to go with her two aces for the Nighthawks (2-0).

Other contributors in the victory included Hannah Satterfield (three kills, one ace, one dig), Savannah Woods (four assists, one ace), Kate Reimann (three kills), Liz Winterhalter (one dig) and Erika Cook (one block).

JV: Northview 2, Lakeshore 0

Bella Galyon served five aces and recorded one kill, and Kelsey Flowers added three aces and three kills as Northview IB defeated Lakeshore Middle 25-6, 25-7 on Wednesday.

Cate Blount led Northview (2-0) in kills with four. Mila Stewart supplied three aces.

Lauren Combs paced the Nighthawks in assists with six. Braceyn Gibson added four assists to go with her one ace.

Kalli Waugh and Diana Pimiento each recorded one kill, and Waugh also had one block.