AREA NOTES: Hoffman rates among top centers in ACC

At least one preseason ranking has Virginia Tech’s Brock Hoffman (Statesville H.S.) among the top five centers in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Eric Mac Lain, a college football analyst for the ACC Network and ESPN, rates Hoffman as the third best center in the conference. The former Clemson offensive lineman has Hoffman behind only Pittsburgh’s Jimmy Morrissey and Boston College’s Alec Lindstrom at that position.
Hoffman, a redshirt junior, is embarking on his first season in Blacksburg, Va. He entered the NCAA Transfer Portal at the conclusion of the 2018 season, his sophomore year at Coastal Carolina.
At Coastal Carolina, Hoffman became the first player in school history to start the season opener at center as a freshman. The 6-foot-4 versatile lineman started every game for Chanticleers during his two-year career in Conway, S.C. After one season as the starting center, Hoffman transitioned to right guard where he started as a sophomore.
Hoffman then joined the Hokies but was not eligible for 2019 season after the NCAA denied his final appeal for a family hardship waiver.
Virginia Tech, coming off an 8-5 campaign, is projected to be one of the top ACC teams this season.
L-R volleyball recognized for work in the classroom
Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball was a recipient of the 2019-2020 United States Marine Corps (USMC)/ American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Awards. Those were announced Monday.
The Bears feature two former North Iredell High School standouts—junior Ashley Hawkins (libero) and sophomore Anna Jordan (defensive specialist).
The USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award honors collegiate and high school volleyball student-athletes (men and women) that displayed excellence in the classroom during the academic year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average.
L-R went 16-15 on the court last season and 11-11 in the South Atlantic Conference.
ACHS names tennis coach
Alexander Central High School announced that former Cougars student-athlete Courtney Bebber has been hired as the new girls tennis coach.
Bebber is employed with Alexander County Schools as a physical education teacher at Taylorsville Elementary School, where she will begin her second year of teaching in August. As well as serving as tennis coach, she will enter her third year as an assistant coach for track.
Bebber has prior coaching experience as an assistant coach for JV and varsity volleyball, as well as assisting with basketball and soccer at East Alexander Middle School.
Softball tryouts
Comets Youth Sports in Mooresville announced it will hold softball tryouts—rain or shine—Aug. 15 at North Main Park.
Tryouts for 12U, 14U and 18U will be held from 9-11 a.m. Tryouts for 8U, 10U and 16U will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information contact Roger McGuffey at 704-236-7428 or rdmcguffey@yahoo.com.
