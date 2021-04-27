AREA NOTEBOOK: York’s bat aids Pfeiffer sweep

Addison York (North Iredell H.S.) belted her first home run of the season as Pfeiffer University’s softball team defeated William Peace 8-4 in extra innings of the opening game of Sunday’s doubleheader.

The senior’s solo homer gave the Falcons a 2-0 lead. It was her ninth RBI this spring.

York finished 2 for 3 in the first game. She was 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles in the second game, which Pfeiffer also won 8-4. The outfielder’s 5 for 7 offensive showing raised her season batting average to .329.

The Falcons (19-10, 8-3) are the top seed for this week’s USA South East Division Championship series against No. 2 seed N.C. Wesleyan.

Gathings receives conference honorJunior Izaiah Gathings (Statesville H.S.) was one of eight Gardner-Webb University football players who made the 2021 Big South Football postseason awards lists.

Gathings was named first-team All-Big South.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound receiver finished among the Big South leaders with 26 catches for 267 yards and two touchdowns this spring. His 10 catches for 126 yards versus 24th-ranked Elon extended his Big South record to a fifth-straight game of 10-plus catches and 100-plus yards.