AREA NOTEBOOK: York’s bat aids Pfeiffer sweep

Addison York (North Iredell H.S.) belted her first home run of the season as Pfeiffer University’s softball team defeated William Peace 8-4 in extra innings of the opening game of Sunday’s doubleheader.
The senior’s solo homer gave the Falcons a 2-0 lead. It was her ninth RBI this spring.
York finished 2 for 3 in the first game. She was 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles in the second game, which Pfeiffer also won 8-4. The outfielder’s 5 for 7 offensive showing raised her season batting average to .329.
The Falcons (19-10, 8-3) are the top seed for this week’s USA South East Division Championship series against No. 2 seed N.C. Wesleyan.
Gathings receives conference honorJunior Izaiah Gathings (Statesville H.S.) was one of eight Gardner-Webb University football players who made the 2021 Big South Football postseason awards lists.
Gathings was named first-team All-Big South.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound receiver finished among the Big South leaders with 26 catches for 267 yards and two touchdowns this spring. His 10 catches for 126 yards versus 24th-ranked Elon extended his Big South record to a fifth-straight game of 10-plus catches and 100-plus yards.
Gathings had at least five catches in each of his four starts this spring and caught touchdowns against Presbyterian and 18th-ranked Monmouth. The Runnin’ Bulldogs played only four games, finishing 2-2.
I.C. Stars announce volleyball campsThe I.C. Stars will hold volleyball camps for various ages during two weeks this summer at the Statesville Family YMCA.
The first camp, July 19-22, is for rising fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders. It will meet daily from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The second camp, July 26-29, is for rising seventh- and eighth-graders. It too will meet daily from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Camps will emphasize overall skill development. Everyone will learn the basics of setting, passing, serving and attacking. I.C. Stars coaches, alumni and current players will assist campers with basic skills, techniques and court movement.
The fee to attend a camp is $100.
For more information, contact Mark Medich at mmedich@icstarsvb.org.