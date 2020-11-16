AREA NOTEBOOK: Who can challenge West Rowan in NPC volleyball?

The high school volleyball season begins in earnest Tuesday. Highlighting the day’s slate of games involving Iredell County teams is a North Piedmont Conference match between Statesville and visiting South Iredell.
West Rowan, led by hitter Kaylin Dowling, is the two-time defending champion of the NPC, although it shared the regular-season title with Carson in 2018.
The Falcons are coming off a 28-1 season in which they reached to the 3A West region final. The other five NPC teams will be trying to dethrone them in a shortened season.
“I think our conference is always tough to play in,” said South Iredell volleyball coach Megan Skouby, whose Vikings captured the 3A state title in 2015.
“I think we have a good chance to challenge West Rowan. I think North Iredell can. They have some really good players. Carson is also good. It really depends who’s on each night.”
North Iredell, 3A state champion in 2017, returns a nucleus of players who helped the Raiders push West Rowan to five sets on three occasions last season.
Lake Norman athletes sign
Lake Norman had 13 athletes sign national letters of intent last week.
The following is a list of those who put pen to paper making their college choice official:
Aaron Herbst, St. Bonaventure (baseball); Matthew Burt, Methodist (baseball); Connor Cherry, VMI (men’s soccer); Hailey Gilreath, Lees-McRae (volleyball); Alexis Hardison, Appalachian State (volleyball); Aidan Corrigan, Lander (men’s lacrosse); Luke Crone, Aurora (men’s lacrosse); Brian Garcia, Catawba (men’s lacrosse); Andrew Marks, UMass (men’s lacrosse); Tyler Palehonki, VMI (men’s lacrosse); Tyler Nichols, Catawba (men’s lacrosse); Kylie Harris, Akron (women’s lacrosse); and Samantha Gilligan, Lynchburg (women’s lacrosse).
Comets holding softball tryouts
The Comets’ fast-pitch softball organization will hold tryouts Saturday and Dec. 5 at North Main Park in Mooresville.
Three 12U teams and one each 14U and 16U team will hold their workout sessions from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. An 18U team will meet during the same time but only on Dec. 5.
An 8U team and a pair of 12U teams will work out both days from 12-2 p.m. Another 18U team will hold tryouts during that time slot but only on Dec. 5.
For more information visit www.cometsyouthsports.org or contact Bandon Trego at bct@thlip.com or 704-661-9758.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!