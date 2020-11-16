AREA NOTEBOOK: Who can challenge West Rowan in NPC volleyball?

The high school volleyball season begins in earnest Tuesday. Highlighting the day’s slate of games involving Iredell County teams is a North Piedmont Conference match between Statesville and visiting South Iredell.

West Rowan, led by hitter Kaylin Dowling, is the two-time defending champion of the NPC, although it shared the regular-season title with Carson in 2018.

The Falcons are coming off a 28-1 season in which they reached to the 3A West region final. The other five NPC teams will be trying to dethrone them in a shortened season.

“I think our conference is always tough to play in,” said South Iredell volleyball coach Megan Skouby, whose Vikings captured the 3A state title in 2015.

“I think we have a good chance to challenge West Rowan. I think North Iredell can. They have some really good players. Carson is also good. It really depends who’s on each night.”

North Iredell, 3A state champion in 2017, returns a nucleus of players who helped the Raiders push West Rowan to five sets on three occasions last season.

Lake Norman athletes sign

Lake Norman had 13 athletes sign national letters of intent last week.