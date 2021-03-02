AREA NOTEBOOK: Titans sign CB Borders back to squad

The Tennessee Titans have signed Breon Borders back to the team’s roster.
Tennessee waived the Statesville native last week as a result of NFL rules pertaining to the injured reserve list he was placed on December.
Borders, a cornerback, played in six games with the Titans last season and started five of those. He spent the early portion of the season on the team’s practice squad before getting promoted to the 53-man roster.
Borders recorded 27 tackles with six passes defended and a tackle for a loss. He made his first career interception in the Titans’ win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Before joining the Titans, Borders appeared in 13 career games with one start and recorded seven tackles and one fumble recovery.
The 6-foot, 189-pounder who played at Duke signed with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent following the 2017 NFL Draft.
He has also spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Football Team, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins.
In 2019 while playing with Jacksonville and Washington, Borders appeared in a career-best 12 games and made his first NFL start.
He recorded career-highs with seven tackles and one fumble recovery.
Gathings extends streak in Gardner-Webb
upset victoryAided by former Statesville High standout Izaiah Gathings, Gardner-Webb’s football team scored 35 unanswered points in the second half Saturday to upset Elon, ranked No. 24 in FCS, 42-20.
Gathings increased his Big South-record streak of games with 10-plus catches and 100-plus yards to five when the 6-foot-4, 225-pound junior receiver hauled in 10 receptions for 126 yards. He has 59 catches for 678 yards during that stretch.
Gardner-Webb’s 42 points scored against the Phoenix marks the most against a nationally-ranked foe in a win ever.
West Iredell’s Clark, Johnson recognizedThe Northwestern Foothills Conference has released its list of all-conference honorees for the recent boys and girls basketball seasons.
Making the all-NWFC girls basketball team from West Iredell was Lariyah Clark. The Warriors’ Qualyn Johnson made the all-NWFC boys basketball team.
In boys basketball, Patton’s Caleb Patterson and Dennis Brittain were named the league’s player and coach of the year, respectively.
In girls basketball, Addison Wray (Bunker Hill) and Maury Patterson (Hibriten) were named the league’s player and coach of the year, respectively.
NWFC addresses football fan attendanceThe Northwestern Foothills Conference has released information pertaining to football fan attendance at its eight schools. They are as follows:
West Iredell will provide 100 tickets for visiting fans but tickets must be purchased online;
East Burke will allow all fans to attend based on stadium capacity and attendance in previous years;
Hibriten will provide 1,100 tickets per game with 20% for visitors. Tickets must be purchased online in addition to season passes to home fans;
Catawba County: Fred T. Foard and Bunker Hill will sell between 250-300 tickets for the visitors side. Tickets will have to be purchased at their school. Bunker Hill will allow about 650 total to attend;
Draughn will allow 30% or a 650 limit;
Patton will be playing their home games at Freedom High School. They will sell up to 2,500 tickets at a first come first serve basis;
West Caldwell will sell 600 tickets at each home game at the gate. All fans are welcome.