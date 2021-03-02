AREA NOTEBOOK: Titans sign CB Borders back to squad

The Tennessee Titans have signed Breon Borders back to the team’s roster.

Tennessee waived the Statesville native last week as a result of NFL rules pertaining to the injured reserve list he was placed on December.

Borders, a cornerback, played in six games with the Titans last season and started five of those. He spent the early portion of the season on the team’s practice squad before getting promoted to the 53-man roster.

Borders recorded 27 tackles with six passes defended and a tackle for a loss. He made his first career interception in the Titans’ win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Before joining the Titans, Borders appeared in 13 career games with one start and recorded seven tackles and one fumble recovery.

The 6-foot, 189-pounder who played at Duke signed with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent following the 2017 NFL Draft.

He has also spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Football Team, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins.

In 2019 while playing with Jacksonville and Washington, Borders appeared in a career-best 12 games and made his first NFL start.