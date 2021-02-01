AREA NOTEBOOK: Storment to play at Texas Tech

Texas Tech head football coach Matt Wells announced Friday the transfer of former TCU offensive lineman T.J. Storment (Statesville H.S.), who will play his final year of eligibility with the Red Raiders.

Storment was granted a Big 12 waiver to freely transfer within the conference, making him eligible for the 2021 football season. He will immediately enroll at Texas Tech in time for spring workouts.

“We're excited to add an offensive lineman with T.J.'s experience and skill level," Wells said in a prepared statement released by the university. "T.J. will provide a veteran presence with our offensive line and our team, and we are excited to welcome him to the Red Raider family."

Storment signed with Old Dominion out of high school, where he starred on Statesville’s offensive line. He redshirted the 2016 campaign before appearing in five games as a redshirt freshman in 2017. He moved on to Fullerton College, where he was a first-team All-Southern California Football Association (SCFA) selection in 2018.