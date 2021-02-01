AREA NOTEBOOK: Storment to play at Texas Tech

Texas Tech head football coach Matt Wells announced Friday the transfer of former TCU offensive lineman T.J. Storment (Statesville H.S.), who will play his final year of eligibility with the Red Raiders.
Storment was granted a Big 12 waiver to freely transfer within the conference, making him eligible for the 2021 football season. He will immediately enroll at Texas Tech in time for spring workouts.
“We're excited to add an offensive lineman with T.J.'s experience and skill level," Wells said in a prepared statement released by the university. "T.J. will provide a veteran presence with our offensive line and our team, and we are excited to welcome him to the Red Raider family."
Storment signed with Old Dominion out of high school, where he starred on Statesville’s offensive line. He redshirted the 2016 campaign before appearing in five games as a redshirt freshman in 2017. He moved on to Fullerton College, where he was a first-team All-Southern California Football Association (SCFA) selection in 2018.
During the last two seasons, Storment started 19 games as a left tackle at TCU and, before that, Colorado State. He was a 12-game starter for the Rams during the 2019 campaign before transferring to TCU, where he became the primary starter for the final seven games this past season, eventually earning All-Big 12 accolades in the process.
TCU was 5-2 overall with Storment in the starting rotation. He was named second-team All-Big 12 following the 2020 season by the Associated Press. He was also a first-team Academic All-Big 12 pick for his efforts as a master’s of liberal arts student.
Moore to attend Palmetto Prep
Former Statesville High quarterback Nebanye Moore announced Sunday via Twitter that he will be reclassifying into the Class of 2022 and attend Palmetto Prep Academy in Columbia, S.C., to play a post-grad semester with the Minutemen.
“With that being said my recruitment is open,” Moore wrote on Twitter. “Ready to work!”
Moore transferred from Statesville to South Pointe (S.C) and played his senior season in Rock Hill this past fall.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder shared time at quarterback a South Pointe. In the regular-season finale victory over Rock Hill, Moore completed 29 of 38 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns.
McNeill leads CVCC in region opener
Behind a double-double from Aasia McNeill (Statesville H.S.), the fifth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team defeated Cape Fear in four sets in its Region 10 opener.
McNeill, an outside hitter, provided 14 kills and 16 digs for the Red Hawks (3-0, 1-0 in Region 10).