AREA NOTEBOOK: McNeill named to national all-tournament team

The sophomore tallied nine kills and seven digs in the final game, a 25-15, 25-22, 25-19 loss to sixth-seeded Kirkwood. She accumulated 46 kills and 36 digs over the course of four games in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

“I’m very proud of these girls fighting through so much adversity not just on the court, but off of it throughout this unique season,” said first-year CVCC head volleyball coach Madison Pogue, who played for West Iredell High and CVCC. “They have overcome more in one year than most do in their lifetime and to go through all of that and still finish number eight in the nation is incredible.”