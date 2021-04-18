AREA NOTEBOOK: McNeill named to national all-tournament team

Catawba Valley Community College volleyball player Aasia McNeill (Statesville H.S.) was named to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Championship All-Tournament team after helping the Red Hawks to an eighth-place finish at nationals.
The sophomore tallied nine kills and seven digs in the final game, a 25-15, 25-22, 25-19 loss to sixth-seeded Kirkwood. She accumulated 46 kills and 36 digs over the course of four games in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The eighth-place finish was the second-highest for the Red Hawks at nationals behind their fourth-place finish in 2016.
CVCC was 21-5 this season.
“I’m very proud of these girls fighting through so much adversity not just on the court, but off of it throughout this unique season,” said first-year CVCC head volleyball coach Madison Pogue, who played for West Iredell High and CVCC. “They have overcome more in one year than most do in their lifetime and to go through all of that and still finish number eight in the nation is incredible.”
WIHS football players
make all-conferenceThe Northwestern Foothills Conference released its all-conference football selections Saturday night.
Making the list from West Iredell were Seth Hinson, Elijah Munoz, Caleb Alford, Eric Hayes and Eric Dalton. Teammates Austin Cope and Austin Sherrill were named honorable mentions.
The league’s top honors were as follows: Coach of the Year, Sam Mackey (Hibriten); Player of the Year, Daren Perry (Hibriten); Offensive Player of the Year, Jackson Lewis (Hibriten); Defensive Player of the Year, Kaden Robinson (Bunker Hill); Specialist Player of the Year, Griffin Bryson (Hibriten).
AP: No more all-state teamsThe Associated Press in Raleigh announced it is discontinuing its All-State high school football and basketball teams for North Carolina, as well as its high school state polls.
The AP cited a lack of time and resources needed to compile and prepare releases as the reason for the change.