AREA NOTEBOOK: McNeill named an All-American

Catawba Valley Community College volleyball player Aasia McNeill (Statesville H.S.) has been named a first team All-American by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

The sophomore outside hitter joined a list of five former Red Hawk volleyball players who have earned All-American status. The news came as a surprise after her teammates posted the announcement in a group chat.

“It was definitely a shock,” she said. “It is definitely a huge honor, and it was a blessing that the NJCAA selected me.”

McNeill tallied a team-high 255 kills and 3.31 kills per set this season for the Red Hawks. She also finished second for CVCC in hitting percentage (.293), digs (231) and digs per set (3.00).

“Personally, I feel like our team has helped me push myself to be a better me on the court,” she said.

Behind McNeill’s play, the Red Hawks finished their season with a 21-5 overall record. That included a 10-0 mark in Region 10 play, extending their winning streak in conference games to 156 in a row and in Region matches (Division I, II and III) to 195 straight.