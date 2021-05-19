AREA NOTEBOOK: Holland aids App State’s historic win

Behind Sydney Holland’s solid outing in the pitcher’s circle, Appalachian State’s softball team made history last week.

The Mountaineers defeated Georgia State 2-1 in Troy, Alabama, to secure the program’s first win in the Sun Belt Conference Championship. Holland (West Iredell H.S.) pitched a complete game for her eighth win of the season. The fifth-year senior held Georgia State to four hits and one unearned run. She struck out a pair.

South Alabama eliminated App State from the Sun Belt Championship with a 2-1 win Friday. The Mountaineers finished 27-19 and fifth in the conference, matching their highest finish in 2019.

Holland started 15 games this spring, compiling an 8-6 record and a 3.29 ERA. She struck out a season-high eight batters in the Feb. 21 victory over UNC Greensboro.

Gaither posts Davidson’s second fastest 400H mark of all-timeDavidson’s Cory Gaither (South Iredell H.S.) lowered his 400-meter hurdle time at the Aggie Twilight Classic on Sunday at NC A&T’s Irwin Belk Track.

Gaither posted the second fastest 400-meter hurdle mark in program history, stopping the clock at 52.23 seconds and bettering his odds of making the NCAA East Prelim. He was eighth overall and the fourth fastest collegian to cross the line.