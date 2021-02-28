AREA NOTEBOOK: Hawkins, Jordan aid Lenoir-Rhyne's opening win

With the assistance of two former North Iredell High standouts, the Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team defeated Tusculum in three sets to open the delayed season Thursday.

In her first career start as an outside hitter, Ashley Hawkins supplied seven kills. The junior spent her first two seasons at Lenoir-Rhyne playing libero. Hawkins was an outside hitter at North Iredell and led the Raiders to the 2017 3A state championship.

Sophomore Anna Jordan provided 13 digs against Tusculum, matching Rachel Bewick for the team lead. Jordan was also a vital part of North Iredell’s state-title winning season.

Thursday’s game marked the debut for new Bears head coach Shannon Hudson, who took the Catawba Valley Community College volleyball program to prominence in the junior college ranks before being hired by L-R.

Summerell scores in Catawba victoryFormer R&L County Girls Soccer Player of the Year Helen Summerell (West Iredell H.S.) scored an insurance goal in the second half Thursday as the Catawba women’s soccer team blanked Wingate 2-0.

Summerell stole the ball from a Wingate defender just outside the penalty area. She sent a shot inside the far post to make it 2-0 in the 65th minute.