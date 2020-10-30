AREA NOTEBOOK: Former Mooresville star shines for Clemson

It was the third tournament title for the tandem, which also won the Myrtle Beach Open on Oct. 11 and the Waupaca Boatride on July 11 in Wisconsin.

In pool matches, Harward-Scoles outscored opponents, 84-30, to advance to the playoffs. They dropped only one set during the weekend.

Their 11-set win streak was snapped in the semifinals. Despite the setback, Scoles and Harward secured a three-set win over Delaney Mewhirter and Katie Spieler, 21-16, 18-21, 16-14, to make their third appearance in a tournament final together.

The duo downed Erica Brok and MacKenzie Morris, 21-16, 21-14, to capture their third straight championship trophy.

Scoles was a high school All-American at South Iredell, where she led the Vikings to the 2015 3A state championship. Her college career has also included stops at North Carolina (indoor volleyball) and Hawaii (beach volleyball).

NIHS runners gallop to good finishes

The delayed high school cross country season is days away from beginning, and some North Iredell runners tuned up for it Tuesday with notable performances at the 8th annual Iredell County Special Olympics Ghoulish Gallop.