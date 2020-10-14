AREA NOTEBOOK: Blue Devils slugger Goins picks NC State

Where softball standout Ellie Goins will continue her career after graduating from Mooresville High is no longer a mystery.

The junior recently made her intentions public.

“I’m so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to North Carolina State University to continue my education & softball career!!” she wrote on Twitter. “I owe a big thank you to my awesome family, friends, coaches & teammates who have supported me through this process! #GoPack @PackSoftball”

Goins, who plays travel ball for Charlotte’s Team NC (Eaton), was named R&L County Softball Player of the Year as a freshman in 2019. She would have been a frontrunner to earn the same honor as a sophomore, but the 2020 spring season ended prematurely due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Goins made a great first impression in her Blue Devils debut Feb. 27, 2019. She batted 3 for 3 with a double and two solo home runs. The second fence-clearing hit was the walk-off variety and lifted Mooresville to a 2-1 victory over East Lincoln.

“Right then and there I knew how special she was going to be,” Mooresville coach Paul Kikta said.