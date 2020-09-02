Appalachian State starting season with no fans

September’s home sports events at Appalachian State, which includes two football games, will be played without spectators.
The Mountaineers have two home games this month: Sept. 12 against Charlotte and Sept. 26 against Campbell.
Athletics director Doug Gillin said he hoped the school could welcome fans to events in October. Cross country, women's soccer and volleyball also will compete without fans at home events.
"Every adjustment we have made has been with the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the university community in mind," Gillin said in the release. "We will begin our fall sport seasons without fans at home events."
The announcement followed North Carolina’s decision to shift into Phase 2.5 of Gov. Roy Cooper's Safer at Home plan. It loosened some restrictions but still limits gatherings in large venues outdoors to 50 people.
“We know this is disappointing news,” Gillin said. “Our games and matches will not be the same without the App faithful. Your passion and enthusiasm make game day one of the best experiences in college athletics. We will especially miss our App State students loudly cheering on their classmates.”
Season ticket holders will be accommodated if they wish to roll tickets to the 2021 season or would like a prorated refund.
ESPN on Tuesday announced that, in addition to App State's season-opening home football game against Charlotte airing on ESPN2 at noon, the Mountaineers will have three midweek Sun Belt Conference games that are shown on the primary ESPN channel with 7:30 p.m. kickoff times. That means five of App State's first six games in 2020 will be on national television.
The trio of ESPN conference games includes Wednesday matchups against Louisiana in Boone on Oct. 7 and at Georgia Southern on Oct. 14. The home game previously scheduled for Oct. 24 against Arkansas State is now scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22, on ESPN.
Those updates were announced at the same time that the App State-Charlotte opener on Sept. 12 was assigned its noon kickoff time for ESPN2. The following week, a Sept. 19 visit to Marshall has been assigned to CBS Sports Network.
