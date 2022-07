Appalachian State sets date for FanFest

Appalachian State Athletics will celebrate the beginning of the 2022-23 athletics calendar with FanFest, presented by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

The event will run from 4-6 p.m. and will give fans the opportunity to interact with their favorite fall sport student-athletes. It will feature an hour-long autograph signing session from 4-5 p.m. with student-athletes from the football, volleyball, field hockey, soccer, cross country, cheer and dance teams.

Additionally, there will be inflatables, photo booth, games and much more. Concessions stands will be open for food and beverages, featuring some of the new options that will be available during the 2022 football season at The Rock.

Fans are encouraged to park in the Rivers Street parking deck.

Coastal Carolina QB McCall signs NIL with Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has signed an NIL deal with Darlington Raceway.

Officials at the track “Too Tough To Tame” announced the deal Wednesday, saying it’s the first NASCAR facility to partner with a college athlete since students were allowed to profit off their name, image and likeness.

McCall is a junior who set the NCAA mark in pass efficiency rating (207.6) last season, surpassing the mark previously held by former Alabama passer Mac Jones.

McCall has helped the Chants to a 20-2 mark as a starter the past two seasons. He’s the reigning Sun Belt Conference player of the year after throwing for 2,873 yards, 27 touchdowns and three interceptions.

McCall will promote Darlington’s Labor Day race weekend, including the Southern 500 on Sept. 4 that opens the NASCAR playoffs.

McCall will also promote next year’s events at Darlington. He’ll be part of the Darlington’s digital platforms and some marketing campaigns. He’ll also promote NASCAR and Darlington on his own social network channels.

Coastal Carolina, in Conway, is about 70 miles east of the raceway.

“I love the people here in the region,” said McCall, from Indian Trail, North Carolina, “and with Darlington being right down the road and a huge part of the sports culture, partnering with them just makes sense.”