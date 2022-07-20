App State's QB named to Davey O’Brien watch list

App State quarterback Chase Brice has been named to the watch list for the 2022 Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award.

The list presented by The Davey O'Brien Foundation includes 35 of the nation's top returning college quarterbacks. Brice is one of 10 quarterbacks from a Group of Five program and one of two from the Sun Belt Conference.

Last season, Brice set App State's single-season record for passing yards with a league-leading 3,337 to go along with season totals of 27 touchdown passes and a 62.1 completion percentage.

Moving forward from a 10-win season in which the Mountaineers captured a Sun Belt East division title, App State begins fall practice Aug. 5 and will open the season at home against North Carolina on Sept. 3.

ASU football season tickets sold out

For the first time in school history, Appalachian State has sold out of football season tickets, selling approximately 11,000.

The Mountaineers return 13 starters from last year’s 10-win squad for the highly anticipated 2022 season. The home schedule features a Sept. 3 opener against the North Carolina Tar Heels as one of seven games at Kidd Brewer Stadium, as well as a new-look Sun Belt Conference with established regional rivals on the docket.

Director of Athletics Doug Gillin announced June 23 that Appalachian State eclipsed 10,000 football full-season tickets sold for the first time in school history. Since that time, App State has maxed out the number of season tickets it can sell and be able to safely account for the visiting team allotment, band, App State students, corporate partners and limited single-game inventory.

“We are excited to announce a season ticket sellout and celebrate the momentum that App Nation has created in support of our championship football program,” Gillin said. “On the heels of last year’s Sun Belt and App State record season attendance, you continue to show your passion for our student-athletes and this great university. We can’t wait to see you at The Rock this fall.”

Last season, the Mountaineers won 10 games, claimed a Sun Belt East division title and appeared in their FBS-record seventh consecutive bowl game in as many eligible seasons after making the transition from FCS. App State's record among all FBS teams since its transition to the top level of college football trails only Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Georgia.

Appalachian State announced July 12 the timeline for single-game ticket purchase opportunities to Yosef Club members first before they are opened to the general public on July 25, as seat inventory remains. With demand for the season opener at an all-time high, there is a likelihood that UNC single-game tickets will not be offered to all groups.