App State set to resume vs. Arkansas State

Jogging your memory

It feels like forever ago, but Arkansas State scored an early-season win against a Power Five opponent.

The Red Wolves won 35-31 at Kansas State on Sept. 12, a day that featured two Sun Belt wins over the Big 12. Louisiana earned a 34-14 win at Iowa State, which was ranked No. 23 at the time and is ranked No. 17 in the latest Associated Press poll.

Firefight potential

Arkansas State’s full-on aerial assault gets a boost from Jonathan Adams, the team’s senior receiver whose seven touchdown catches are tied for second-most in the nation.

The Red Wolves led the Sun Belt in total offense and are last in the conference in total defense.

That pairs with an App State team that has had a month off and showed destructive ability on the run but had a muted performance in its last FBS game against Marshall, a 17-7 loss on Sept. 19. The Mountaineers ran for 96 yards as their passing game struggled to stretch the field.

The series

Will the Sun Belt ever let these teams become yearly opponents? Because when they play, there’s always intrigue.