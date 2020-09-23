App State looks to passing game as way to boost gains on ground

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shawn Clark is devoted to the running game. There’s no doubt about it.

The Appalachian State football coach says so often, and the team has shown it through the first two games of his head coaching tenure going into Saturday's game against Campbell. It’s been the staple of the program, especially in Appalachian’s still-short FBS life.

But the need for balance exists, and Clark has mentioned that App State has to get its passing game more involved to keep running lanes open.

“When they put nine guys in the box, we have to win our one-on-one battles at receiver,” Clark said. “And right now, No. 5 (Thomas Hennigan) is making plays, and we have to find more people to help us."

It wasn’t a big issue against Charlotte, where App State ran for 308 yards in a 35-20 season-opening win. But it was a glaring one when traction was fleeting against Marshall, and the Mountaineers were held to one of their worst rushing performances in the last five years with 97 yards.

Hennigan has shined. He totaled 120 yards on five receptions and a touchdown against the 49ers. Against Marshall, he added 88 more on five catches, one of which was a one-handed grab down the sideline similar to the play he made as a freshman against Wake Forest in 2017.