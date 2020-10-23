App State handles Arkansas State to win its conference opener

Arkansas State’s next possession, spawned off a fumble by Appalachian's Marcus Williams Jr., became a turnover on downs and set App State up for its next touchdown.

How They Finished

Arkansas State got a third-quarter score off a 48-yard run from Lincoln Pare to drop the Mountaineers' lead to two scores. And then quickly after, App State found itself in a third-and-long.

Thomas uncorked a 60-yard touchdown run where he took off down the middle of the field, then made his way to the App State sideline and dove for the pylon.

How They Opened

App State scored on its first three drives and flashed some depth in its passing game. The first score came on a 46-yard touchdown pass from Thomas to Wells.

The second drive ended with a 55-yard score from Daetrich Harrington, his seventh touchdown of the season. And on the third, Thomas found tight end Mike Evans for a 5-yard pass in the red zone.

Who Starred

The App State defense, which created pressure with its pass rushers all night.