App State-Coastal Carolina was supposed to be the Game of the Year

The Carolinas just can’t have nice things in college football. Not for long, at least. Yes, Clemson has been in the midst of a pretty good run (this season notwithstanding) but just when we here at All-Carolina Poll Headquarters were beginning to get excited about the All-Carolina Game of the Year, it all just fell apart. Thanks a lot, Appalachian State. Thanks a lot, Football Gods. (Why must you smite us, so?)

If you’re a fan of The Poll, and we know you are, you know that we’ve been counting down for weeks to App State’s game against Coastal Carolina on Wednesday night in Boone. It was to be an extravaganza: Beach vs. Mountains. Surfers vs. ... Hikers? Campers? Sure.

Coastal Carolina hadn’t lost a game. App State had but just once, narrowly at Miami. Then, boom. The Mountaineers last week suffered a 41-13 defeat at Louisiana.

Nothing like a four-touchdown beatdown to knock the luster off of things. Alas. Would’ve been fun, though. Onto the next All-Carolina Game of the Year to hype up before the inevitable letdown.

We’re looking at you, Wake Forest at N.C. State on Nov. 13.

And onto the poll ranking the Carolinas:

1 WAKE FOREST (6-0, 4-0 ACC)

Previous ranking: 1