All-NPC teams announced for football, boys soccer, boys golf and girls golf

The North Piedmont Conference released all-conference teams for four sports seasons on Sunday. Iredell County athletes and coaches received four of the top honors.
Statesville’s Randall Gusler was named NPC Coach of the Year in football, and Greyhounds kicker/punter Sam Buckner was recognized as the NPC Special Teams Player of the Year.
North Iredell’s Dane Coltrane was honored as the NPC Player of the Year in boys soccer.
South Iredell’s Michael Fisher was named NPC Coach of the Year in girls golf.
County athletes making the All-NPC football team were as follows:
Statesville: Zamari Stevenson, Ja-Zien Harrison-Connor, Chris Brown, Bartelo Aguilar, Kinstin Reaves, Quantay Brown, Amontae White, Sinsere Caldwell, Sam Buckner;
South Iredell: Will Winterhalter, Gavin Reed, Devin Stevenson, Jaylin Neal;
North Iredell: Jayden Turner, Elijah Hurt, Dillion Hobbs
East Rowan’s Sammy Pickney and West Rowan’s Zeek Biggers were selected as the NPC offensive and defensive players of the year in football, respectively.
County athletes making the All-NPC boys soccer team were as follows:
South Iredell: Matthew Robinson, Jonathan Schlesinger, Thomas Moreno, Doug Sutherland, Ackerley Marro;
North Iredell: Dane Coltrane, Thomas Mann, Jonah Bamberger, Bryce Weston, Will Bush;
Statesville: Sam Buckner, Travis Davis
South Iredell’s Maria Franco, Adamma Anukwuem and Maggie Jolly were named to the All-NPC girls golf team, and South Iredell’s Sean Rooney was named to the All-NPC boys golf team.