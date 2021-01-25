All-NPC released for cross country, volleyball

Iredell County athletes and coaches earned four of the top six North Piedmont Conference honors during the cross country and volleyball seasons, which recently concluded.

In volleyball, Iredell swept the premier accolades, with South Iredell’s Marissa Meyerhoefer claiming the distinction as NPC player of the year and North Iredell’s Dave Markland being recognized as the NPC coach of the year after leading the Raiders to an unbeaten regular season and the NPC tournament championship.

In cross county, North Iredell’s Philip Riddle was named the NPC boys runner of the year, and Statesville’s Karli Townsell was named the NPC girls runner of the year. East Rowan’s Nermin Hodzic and Carson’s Les-lee Ihme were recognized as the league’s boys and girls cross country coaches of the year, respectively.

Iredell athletes joining Meyerhoefer on the All-NPC volleyball team included: North Iredell’s Karli Gray, Ailena Mykins, Madeline Sigmon and Emma Norris; South Iredell’s Leah Davis, Brooke Aeschliman and Brooklyn Ford; and Statesville’s Kylee Mayberry.

South Iredell’s Kevin Karbo and Andrew Zmijewski joined Riddle on the All-NPC boys cross country squad.

Natalia Nieto of North Iredell joined Townsell on the All-NPC girls cross country team.