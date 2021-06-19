 Skip to main content
ALL-COUNTY SOFTBALL: Chopko, Ladowski lead this year’s honorees
Mooresville’s Emma Chopko and Lake Norman’s Samantha Ladowski have been named the R&L County Softball Co-Players of the Year.

The announcement comes on the heels of both being named District 7 Co-Players of the Year by the N.C. Softball Coaches Association. The district includes the following counties: Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Davie, Iredell, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin.

Chopko served in more than one capacity, including designated player. She batted .532 with seven home runs, seven doubles and four triples. She drove in a team-high 35 runs for the Blue Devils.

Ladowski, a shortstop, batted .526 with four home runs—including a walk-off grand slam—two triples and three doubles. She drove in 27 runs for Lake Norman and recorded 17 putouts and 17 assists in 34 chances.

The complete All-County Softball Team is as follows:

Pitchers

Linda Moore, Lake Norman

Campbell Schaen, Mooresville

Catchers

Claire Long, South Iredell

Bentli Meadows, Mooresville

Infielders

Ellie Goins, Mooresville

Kelby Goodrum, South Iredell

Samantha Ladowski, Lake Norman

Brooke Piper, Mooresville

Hannah Rongo, Lake Norman

Lauren Vanderpool, Mooresville

Outfielders

Victoria Amon, Mooresville

Averrell Harrell, Mooresville

Ashley Skipper, Lake Norman

DP/Utility

Emma Chopko, Mooresville

Haleia Sweifach, Lake Norman

HONORABLE MENTION

Maicie Earnest, North Iredell; Taylor McClure, West Iredell; Gracyn Millsaps, West Iredell

Tags

