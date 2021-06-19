ALL-COUNTY SOFTBALL: Chopko, Ladowski lead this year’s honorees

Mooresville’s Emma Chopko and Lake Norman’s Samantha Ladowski have been named the R&L County Softball Co-Players of the Year.

The announcement comes on the heels of both being named District 7 Co-Players of the Year by the N.C. Softball Coaches Association. The district includes the following counties: Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Davie, Iredell, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin.

Chopko served in more than one capacity, including designated player. She batted .532 with seven home runs, seven doubles and four triples. She drove in a team-high 35 runs for the Blue Devils.

Ladowski, a shortstop, batted .526 with four home runs—including a walk-off grand slam—two triples and three doubles. She drove in 27 runs for Lake Norman and recorded 17 putouts and 17 assists in 34 chances.

The complete All-County Softball Team is as follows:

Pitchers

Linda Moore, Lake Norman

Campbell Schaen, Mooresville

Catchers

Claire Long, South Iredell

Bentli Meadows, Mooresville