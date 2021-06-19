ALL-COUNTY SOFTBALL: Chopko, Ladowski lead this year’s honorees

Mooresville’s Emma Chopko and Lake Norman’s Samantha Ladowski have been named the R&L County Softball Co-Players of the Year.
The announcement comes on the heels of both being named District 7 Co-Players of the Year by the N.C. Softball Coaches Association. The district includes the following counties: Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Davie, Iredell, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin.
Chopko served in more than one capacity, including designated player. She batted .532 with seven home runs, seven doubles and four triples. She drove in a team-high 35 runs for the Blue Devils.
Ladowski, a shortstop, batted .526 with four home runs—including a walk-off grand slam—two triples and three doubles. She drove in 27 runs for Lake Norman and recorded 17 putouts and 17 assists in 34 chances.
The complete All-County Softball Team is as follows:
Pitchers
Linda Moore, Lake Norman
Campbell Schaen, Mooresville
Catchers
Claire Long, South Iredell
Bentli Meadows, Mooresville
Infielders
Ellie Goins, Mooresville
Kelby Goodrum, South Iredell
Samantha Ladowski, Lake Norman
Brooke Piper, Mooresville
Hannah Rongo, Lake Norman
Lauren Vanderpool, Mooresville
Outfielders
Victoria Amon, Mooresville
Averrell Harrell, Mooresville
Ashley Skipper, Lake Norman
DP/Utility
Emma Chopko, Mooresville
Haleia Sweifach, Lake Norman
HONORABLE MENTION
Maicie Earnest, North Iredell; Taylor McClure, West Iredell; Gracyn Millsaps, West Iredell