ALL-COUNTY GIRLS SOCCER: South Iredell's Ostwalt takes the top honor

South Iredell’s Olivia Ostwalt headlined this year’s R&L All-County Girls Soccer Team as the county player of the year. She scored 20 goals and assisted four more to lead the Vikings during the condensed season.
Behind her offensive punch, the Vikings defended their North Piedmont Conference championship, qualified for the 3A state playoffs and finished 12-2 following a 2-1 playoff loss to T.C. Roberson. The Rams lost in the next round 2-1 to eventual 3A state champion Cox Mill.
The complete All-County Girls Soccer Team is as follows:
Forwards
Emily Hapes, South Iredell
Olivia Ostwalt, South Iredell
Midfielders
Nicolette Chester, Lake Norman
Avery Lefebvre, Mooresville
Tate McCord, Lake Norman
Melissa Rojas, Mooresville
Defenders
Jadyn Dixon, South Iredell
Ellie Fielding, Lake Norman
Morgan Leahy, South Iredell
Grace Tang, South Iredell
Goalkeeper