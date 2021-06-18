 Skip to main content
ALL-COUNTY GIRLS SOCCER: South Iredell's Ostwalt takes the top honor
South Iredell’s Olivia Ostwalt headlined this year’s R&L All-County Girls Soccer Team as the county player of the year. She scored 20 goals and assisted four more to lead the Vikings during the condensed season.

Behind her offensive punch, the Vikings defended their North Piedmont Conference championship, qualified for the 3A state playoffs and finished 12-2 following a 2-1 playoff loss to T.C. Roberson. The Rams lost in the next round 2-1 to eventual 3A state champion Cox Mill.

The complete All-County Girls Soccer Team is as follows:

Forwards

Emily Hapes, South Iredell

Olivia Ostwalt, South Iredell

Midfielders

Nicolette Chester, Lake Norman

Avery Lefebvre, Mooresville

Tate McCord, Lake Norman

Melissa Rojas, Mooresville

Defenders

Jadyn Dixon, South Iredell

Ellie Fielding, Lake Norman

Morgan Leahy, South Iredell

Grace Tang, South Iredell

Goalkeeper

Sarah Ardus, Lake Norman

HONORABLE MENTION

Skylar Arena, Mooresville; Sophia Balliett, Lake Norman; Sadie Bolton, South Iredell; Chloe Owens, Statesville; Keagan Rivera, Statesville; Helena Walts, Mooresville

