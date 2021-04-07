ALL-COUNTY GIRLS BASKETBALL: Spotlight continues to shine on West Iredell's Clark

It was Clark’s game-winning putback in the dying seconds that ultimately allowed the Warriors to avenge the previous setback.

“We were happy,” Clark said. “Patton always beats us by like 20-some points. We fought hard for that and deserved it.”

An all-region and all-conference selection, Clark also averaged 10.3 rebounds for the Warriors.

Both her scoring and rebounding averages increased from a super sophomore season. In the absence of good friend, teammate and tough West Iredell post player Nakyla “KK” Heaggans, that was somewhat to be expected. Heaggans missed her junior season due to a knee injury. She averaged 12 points and 11 rebounds as a sophomore.

“She is another big help,” Clark said. “Since we didn’t have her I knew I needed to step up.”

On Feb. 12, in the first game back since the NWFC quarantine, the Warriors fell 66-54 against visiting Draughn.

Clark scored her 1,000th point that night.

“It was a great achievement,” she said. “I worked hard to get there.”

Clark was still 37 points shy of the career milestone entering the home finale.