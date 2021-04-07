ALL-COUNTY GIRLS BASKETBALL: Spotlight continues to shine on West Iredell's Clark

There were a couple of bright spots amid a stormy season for West Iredell’s girls basketball team.
Lariyah Clark made sure of it.
The junior reached a revered scoring milestone and helped the Warriors knock off a nemesis in the Northwestern Foothills Conference.
Along the way she averaged an Iredell County-best 26.7 points per game. Clark was named the R&L County Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She is a repeat recipient of that distinction.
The Warriors didn’t even get to play their allotted 14 games on the condensed schedule. They struggled to a 3-7 finish. Losing a starter to injury in December didn’t help.
“I honestly feel without being sidelined for two weeks (due to) COVID we would be talking about a totally different season,” West Iredell coach David Parsons said. “We were on a three-game winning streak (in late January) and had come together when we got sidelined. Then the conference decided to only count the first rotation of games so the season was basically over when we came back from quarantine.”
A thrilling 57-55 victory over visiting Patton provided the punctuation to the three-game win streak Parsons referenced.
Patton beat West Iredell 59-41 in the Jan. 6 season opener on its way to a second-place showing in the Northwestern Foothills Conference.
It was Clark’s game-winning putback in the dying seconds that ultimately allowed the Warriors to avenge the previous setback.
“We were happy,” Clark said. “Patton always beats us by like 20-some points. We fought hard for that and deserved it.”
An all-region and all-conference selection, Clark also averaged 10.3 rebounds for the Warriors.
Both her scoring and rebounding averages increased from a super sophomore season. In the absence of good friend, teammate and tough West Iredell post player Nakyla “KK” Heaggans, that was somewhat to be expected. Heaggans missed her junior season due to a knee injury. She averaged 12 points and 11 rebounds as a sophomore.
“She is another big help,” Clark said. “Since we didn’t have her I knew I needed to step up.”
On Feb. 12, in the first game back since the NWFC quarantine, the Warriors fell 66-54 against visiting Draughn.
Clark scored her 1,000th point that night.
“It was a great achievement,” she said. “I worked hard to get there.”
Clark was still 37 points shy of the career milestone entering the home finale.
“I wasn’t expected to that night, but I wanted my mom to be there for it when it happened,” she said. “Because of COVID she could only come to home games. I tried to give it my all. Coach (Myron) Miller told me with about 2 minutes and 15 seconds left that I was nine away and to go get it. I was definitely on it!”
Pouring in 39 points — complementing her 14 rebounds and six steals —she made it over the benchmark.
It took her only two seasons and eight games to eclipse 1,000 points, noted Parsons.
“If not for COVID, she would be well on her way to breaking Lizzy Webb’s (program) scoring record of 1,634 (points),” Parsons said.
Clark maintained a 3.57 grade point average despite doing school remotely. She has not been at West Iredell other than for exams, practices and games.
Admittedly, there was a learning curve.
“At the beginning it was hard,” she said. “I’d get off track. But I knew school came before sports. I made a plan to do whatever it took.”
Clark is eager for 2021-22. For starters, it will be her senior year.
And the way this season unfolded left a lot to be desired.
“I definitely feel we were robbed of some things, but I’m thankful we were able to play,” Clark said. “My senior year, I’m going even harder. I’m hoping to get some (college) looks, some offers. But just being able to play is important, honestly, because we still don’t know what’s going to happen.”