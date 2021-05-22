ALL-COUNTY FOOTBALL: Shepard elevates Lake Norman on both sides of the ball

That in addition to the value provided at the position he was recruited to play in college helped earn Shepard the distinction as R&L County Football Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback also had 20 tackles, six pass breakups and one interception during the COVID-condensed spring schedule.

“Guys like him make my job a lot easier,” Oliphant said. “Great person. Great athlete. One of the fastest players I’ve ever coached. He plays both sides of the ball and does it well. I’ve been very fortunate to have him. I hate to see him go, but I know he’ll do great things at Wingate.”

Shepard’s six touchdowns included a 90-yard kickoff return against Mallard Creek after the Mavericks had just taken a lead on scoreboard.

“It was all the blocking,” Shepard said of the special teams score. “They knew their role, and I played mine.”

He had to be on his game on a nightly basis defending against receivers from the I-Meck, a conference that’s produced five 4AA state champions in the last eight years and numerous Division I college players.

Shepard embraced the challenge.

“You’ve got to play your heart out,” he said. “There can’t be any distractions.”