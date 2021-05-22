ALL-COUNTY FOOTBALL: Shepard elevates Lake Norman on both sides of the ball

MOORESVILLE—Crishon Shepard had the toss sweep working like a charm. The Lake Norman senior was chewing up chunks of yards against Mooresville.
Looking to keep the Blue Devils defense honest, the Wildcats added a wrinkle during that game March 19. Shepard took the pitched ball but instead of running with it he threw a pass.
Touchdown.
“They have to respect his running ability,” Lake Norman offensive coordinator Sean Fitzgerald said. “He was averaging a first down (per carry).”
Shepard rushed for 123 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries in the Wildcats’ 33-6 victory.
The running back also threw a pair of TDs against their rival. Touchdown No. 2? Same play design.
“I called it the second time,” Shepard said, cracking a smile.
“You have to respect a kid that has that much confidence,” Wildcats head coach Jonathan Oliphant said. “He does a great job of selling the run.”
Shepard proved to be a vital piece in Lake Norman’s 5-2 season which included a win over perennial power Mallard Creek and holding a halftime lead over Vance in a March 26 loss to the now two-time defending 4AA state champion.
The Wingate commit averaged 11.9 yards per carry in the I-Meck Conference, arguably the toughest league in the state.
That in addition to the value provided at the position he was recruited to play in college helped earn Shepard the distinction as R&L County Football Player of the Year.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback also had 20 tackles, six pass breakups and one interception during the COVID-condensed spring schedule.
“Guys like him make my job a lot easier,” Oliphant said. “Great person. Great athlete. One of the fastest players I’ve ever coached. He plays both sides of the ball and does it well. I’ve been very fortunate to have him. I hate to see him go, but I know he’ll do great things at Wingate.”
Shepard’s six touchdowns included a 90-yard kickoff return against Mallard Creek after the Mavericks had just taken a lead on scoreboard.
“It was all the blocking,” Shepard said of the special teams score. “They knew their role, and I played mine.”
He had to be on his game on a nightly basis defending against receivers from the I-Meck, a conference that’s produced five 4AA state champions in the last eight years and numerous Division I college players.
Shepard embraced the challenge.
“You’ve got to play your heart out,” he said. “There can’t be any distractions.”
Oliphant said Wingate will like what it’s adding to the roster, noting that Shepard is used to “covering top-notch talent” in the I-Meck.
“It’s his reaction to the ball,” Oliphant said. “He gets in and out of breaks well. His speed allows him to make up yards if a receiver does manage to get behind him. And with his height and length he makes it a tight window for the quarterback to get the ball in there.”
Shepard is excited for the next stage of his career.
“It’s a really good program,” he said of Wingate. “I’ve just got to go out and show out. Do what I do best. … I want to go earn a starting spot.”