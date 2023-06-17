Headlining this year’s R&L All-County Boys Tennis Team, featuring eight players, is Lake Norman’s Ellis Klanduch.
Klanduch, a senior and the R&L County Boys Tennis Player of the Year, finished as the 4A state runner-up in singles at Raleigh’s Millbrook Exchange Park.
In the round of 16, Klanduch defeated Cardinal Gibbons’ Chris Davis in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1. He also won in straight sets in the quarterfinals, beating Green Level’s Sid Patel 6-2, 6-3.
The semifinals were a little tougher for Klanduch, but he prevailed over New Hanover’s Augie Ballantine 7-5, 6-4.
In the final, Pinecrest’s Marshall Landry won the first set 7-6 (3) over Klanduch and led the second set 3-2 when the Lake Norman standout had to retire.
Klanduch lost only three singles matches on the season.
That impressive finish follows on the heels of a run to the final four in 4A doubles as a junior. A multi-time All-State and All-Conference honoree, Klanduch has also excelled on the USTA Circuit, ranking in the top 55 in the Southern Section, a tennis hotbed, and ranking in the top 10 in the state throughout his high school career, with a long list of victories and top placings in USTA events across the region and the country.
Klanduch signed with Hillsdale College.
R&L All-County Boys Tennis Team:
Cade Combs, North Iredell
Anirudh Gajawada-Srinivas, South Iredell
Nimish Kandakar, Lake Norman
Ellis Klanduch, Lake Norman
Hunter Lela, South Iredell
Jackson Schaefer, Lake Norman
Ishaan Tangirala, Mooresville
JonVincent Uy, Mooresville