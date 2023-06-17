Headlining this year’s R&L All-County Boys Tennis Team, featuring eight players, is Lake Norman’s Ellis Klanduch.

Klanduch, a senior and the R&L County Boys Tennis Player of the Year, finished as the 4A state runner-up in singles at Raleigh’s Millbrook Exchange Park.

In the round of 16, Klanduch defeated Cardinal Gibbons’ Chris Davis in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1. He also won in straight sets in the quarterfinals, beating Green Level’s Sid Patel 6-2, 6-3.

The semifinals were a little tougher for Klanduch, but he prevailed over New Hanover’s Augie Ballantine 7-5, 6-4.

In the final, Pinecrest’s Marshall Landry won the first set 7-6 (3) over Klanduch and led the second set 3-2 when the Lake Norman standout had to retire.

Klanduch lost only three singles matches on the season.

That impressive finish follows on the heels of a run to the final four in 4A doubles as a junior. A multi-time All-State and All-Conference honoree, Klanduch has also excelled on the USTA Circuit, ranking in the top 55 in the Southern Section, a tennis hotbed, and ranking in the top 10 in the state throughout his high school career, with a long list of victories and top placings in USTA events across the region and the country.

Klanduch signed with Hillsdale College.

R&L All-County Boys Tennis Team:

Cade Combs, North Iredell

Anirudh Gajawada-Srinivas, South Iredell

Nimish Kandakar, Lake Norman

Ellis Klanduch, Lake Norman

Hunter Lela, South Iredell

Jackson Schaefer, Lake Norman

Ishaan Tangirala, Mooresville

JonVincent Uy, Mooresville