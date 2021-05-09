Alexander Central advances to region final

TAYLORSVILLE — Alexander Central scored in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat East Rowan 1-0 in the third round of the 3A state softball playoffs Saturday.

Faith Carrigan got the shutout victory in the pitcher’s circle. She went seven innings, holding the Mustangs to one hit. She only walked three while striking out eight.

East Rowan’s Haley Strange took the loss despite limiting the Cougars (14-3) to three hits. She walked six and struck out 11.

Chesney Stikeleather, Kirstyn Herman and Carrigan each recorded a hit for AC. Stikeleather doubled.

The Cougars advanced to the Tuesday’s 3A West regional championship game and will host North Buncombe (15-0) for a spot in the state championship series.