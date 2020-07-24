7-25 sun belt conference

The start of the Sun Belt Conference's fall season is being delayed until Sept. 3.
In a news release, the conference said the rescheduling of games would be up to schools, a group that includes Appalachian State.
"This delay will allow conference members additional time to implement protocols for a safe return to competition," the release stated. "The Sun Belt Conference and each member institution will continue to lean on the COVID-19 Advisory Panel, which has worked diligently to establish protocols and guidelines that will ensure the health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches and staff as they return to play."
As of right now, App State's women's soccer and volleyball teams don't have 2020 schedules on the AppStateSports.com website.
The field hockey team, which also hasn't released a schedule for the 2020 season, is not impacted by the Sun Belt's announcement. That program competes in the Mid-American Conference, which last week announced a postponement to the same date.
The App State football team was scheduled to open its season against Morgan State on Sept. 5, but that game was canceled because of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference's decision to suspend fall sports.
The men's soccer program, which also would have competed this fall, was one of the three programs shuttered by App State athletics in a money-saving effort.
As it stands, App State's first football game would take place on Sept. 11 at Wake Forest. That game could be affected by the ACC's promise to make a decision regarding fall sports by the end of this month.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!