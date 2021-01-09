3 Iredell teams make the volleyball playoffs

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association finalized and released the state playoff brackets Saturday. Three Iredell County qualified.
First-round games are scheduled for Tuesday.
North Iredell (13-0), champion of the North Piedmont Conference, is the No. 3 seed in the 3A West. The Raiders will host No. 14 seed Weddington (10-4) in the opening round. The winner of that game will face either No. 6 seed Kings Mountain (11-1) or No. 11 seed Marvin Ridge (10-3) in the second round.
South Iredell (9-4) is the No. 15 seed in the 3A West and will play No. 2 seed Sun Valley (11-1) in the first round. The winner of that game will play either T.C. Roberson (13-1) or No. 10 seed Crest (9-2) in the second round.
Watauga (10-1) is the No. 1 seed in the West.
In 4A, Lake Norman (13-1) will be the No. 11 seed in the West. The Wildcats play at No. 6 seed Myers Park in the first round (14-0). The winner of that game will play either No. 3 seed Reagan (13-0) or No. 14 seed Berry Academy (7-4) in the second round.
All classifications field 32 playoff teams—16 in the East; 16 in the West—and have five playoff rounds. The number of qualifying teams and playoff rounds were reduced from 64 and six, respectively, this season.
Second round games are scheduled for Thursday. The third round is slated for Saturday, and the regional finals are scheduled to be held Jan. 19.