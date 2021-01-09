3 Iredell teams make the volleyball playoffs

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association finalized and released the state playoff brackets Saturday. Three Iredell County qualified.

First-round games are scheduled for Tuesday.

North Iredell (13-0), champion of the North Piedmont Conference, is the No. 3 seed in the 3A West. The Raiders will host No. 14 seed Weddington (10-4) in the opening round. The winner of that game will face either No. 6 seed Kings Mountain (11-1) or No. 11 seed Marvin Ridge (10-3) in the second round.

South Iredell (9-4) is the No. 15 seed in the 3A West and will play No. 2 seed Sun Valley (11-1) in the first round. The winner of that game will play either T.C. Roberson (13-1) or No. 10 seed Crest (9-2) in the second round.

Watauga (10-1) is the No. 1 seed in the West.

In 4A, Lake Norman (13-1) will be the No. 11 seed in the West. The Wildcats play at No. 6 seed Myers Park in the first round (14-0). The winner of that game will play either No. 3 seed Reagan (13-0) or No. 14 seed Berry Academy (7-4) in the second round.

All classifications field 32 playoff teams—16 in the East; 16 in the West—and have five playoff rounds. The number of qualifying teams and playoff rounds were reduced from 64 and six, respectively, this season.