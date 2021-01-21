1-22 prep schedule

Friday, Jan. 22
BASKETBALL
Statesville Christian at Hickory Christian
North Iredell at South Iredell
Statesville at East Rowan
Friday night’s scheduled varsity and junior varsity basketball games between North Iredell and visiting Statesville were called off. North Ire…
MOORESVILLE — As both the Lake Norman Wildcats and Mooresville Blue Devils walked off the floor after the Wildcats’ 69-53 win Thursday night, …
OLIN — North Iredell finally met its match. Unfortunately for the Raiders, it occurred under win-or-go-home circumstances.
Brandon Einstein of Clemmons, who is a redshirt sophomore at High Point University, helped the Panthers to a win over Gardner-Webb on Friday at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course.
As both the Lake Norman Wildcats and Mooresville Blue Devils walked off the floor after the Wildcats’ 69-53 win on Thursday night, an unfortun…
Aided by a disruptive defense, Statesville Christian’s girls basketball team took control of Tuesday night’s conference opener early and coast…
Dale Jones and Nic Cardwell also have returned to Appalachian State.
Statesville guards outpaced South Iredell’s interior attack to come away with a narrow 67-64 North Piedmont Conference-opening win Tuesday night.
BOYS BASKETBALL
High school girls basketball
