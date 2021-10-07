SPD continues search for robbery suspect

Warrants have been issued for a Mooresville woman after the Statesville Police identified a robbery suspect it believes is responsible for a pair of burglaries in Statesville.
Cheryl Ann Richardson is suspected of common law robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and assault inflicting serious injury.
According to the SPD press release, it last spoke to Richardson on Sept. 24 when the woman admitted she was a suspect in the robbery of a Statesville woman at Walmart in April.
In that incident on April 23, a 73-year-old female victim and her husband pulled into a parking space on the Home Goods side of Walmart. After parking, what appears to be a burgundy Ford Explorer pulled into a parking space next to their vehicle.
The victim said as she was exiting the passenger side of the vehicle, the suspect exited their vehicle and began a conversation with the victim.
The woman believed to be Richardson then grabbed the victim’s pocketbook, pulled the victim to the pavement, and dragged her to gain control of the pocketbook.
According to police, the suspect then returned to their vehicle and nearly ran over the victim who was laying on the ground.
In another incident, a female caller reported to Troutman Police Department what is believed to be another attempt to steal a pocketbook, but this time in a Food Lion parking lot.
The suspect was reported to look similar to the woman from the April incident, as well as a similar-looking vehicle.
The caller obtained the vehicle registration and a photo of the Ford Explorer and utilizing the Iredell County Crime Stoppers Facebook, the victim contacted Statesville Police Department regarding this incident.
This helped the police identify the owner of the Ford Explorer as Richardson.
If you know where Richardson is located or encounter Richardson, please contact your local police agency.
The Statesville Police Department would like to thank the citizens of Iredell County for their assistance in solving this crime.
