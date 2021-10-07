SPD continues search for robbery suspect

Warrants have been issued for a Mooresville woman after the Statesville Police identified a robbery suspect it believes is responsible for a pair of burglaries in Statesville.

Cheryl Ann Richardson is suspected of common law robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and assault inflicting serious injury.

According to the SPD press release, it last spoke to Richardson on Sept. 24 when the woman admitted she was a suspect in the robbery of a Statesville woman at Walmart in April.

In that incident on April 23, a 73-year-old female victim and her husband pulled into a parking space on the Home Goods side of Walmart. After parking, what appears to be a burgundy Ford Explorer pulled into a parking space next to their vehicle.

The victim said as she was exiting the passenger side of the vehicle, the suspect exited their vehicle and began a conversation with the victim.

The woman believed to be Richardson then grabbed the victim’s pocketbook, pulled the victim to the pavement, and dragged her to gain control of the pocketbook.

According to police, the suspect then returned to their vehicle and nearly ran over the victim who was laying on the ground.