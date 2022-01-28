See Writeup for Trixie Applications can be filled out at www.piedmontanimalrescue.com/adopt! Petfinder and Adopt-A-Pet does NOT send us Applications. We... View on PetFinder
Sparky
I spend a fair amount of time on the roadways in and around Iredell County and the Lake Norman area. In this time, I have seen my fair share o…
A Harmony man is facing driving while impaired and other charges after his vehicle struck an Iredell Sheriff’s Office patrol car Monday night.
Drivers report engine issues after fueling up at Tomlin Mill One Stop. Owner: 'We’re going to make this right'
When John Saunders heard his Ford F-150 making strange noises Monday, he first thought it might just need a little maintenance. But when he st…
OLIN—North Iredell’s Jackson Hawkins glanced over at the bleachers on the home side and noticed his older sister, Ashley, in attendance.
A Mooresville man is facing more than 20 charges that authorities said resulted from an investigation into the sexual assault of a family member.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 9-15.
Late last week, PAR agreed to take more than 20 dogs seized from a hoarding situation in Gaston County, Donald Gullett, development director f…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 13-19. L…
A 19-year-old from Mooresville was charged with statutory rape of a child after he was caught by a parent climbing out of the child’s bedroom window, the Mooresville Police Department reported.
After decades of operating many of Iredell County’s McDonald’s franchises, Mike and Melissa Neader are ready to let the sun set on their time …