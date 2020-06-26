Some support governor's order but others think it goes too far

Like it or not, those in North Carolina will be required to wear face-coverings or masks starting this Friday as the state continues its fight against the coronavirus.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced that masks are mandatory in public starting Friday at 5 p.m. as the state remains in Phase 2 of its “Safer at Home” plan. With a few exceptions, people are expected to maintain six feet of social distancing from anyone that isn’t part of their household or residence.
But many people in downtown Statesville expressed support to the mandate, but not everyone agreed with the governor’s order.
“I 100% support it,” Statesville resident Van Lackey said. “Right now, the virus isn’t going anywhere because people aren’t following the guidelines. We’re supposed to be going forward but we keep taking a step back.”
Another Statesville resident, Jacky Griffin, also felt people needed to wear masks even if not mandated.
“It’s something serious we’re dealing with, it’s a pandemic. I believe you should do it to protect the other people you come around,” Griffin said.
“I keep updated with what the CDC (Center for Disease Control) says, not what the governor, the president said. I’m going to do what I need to do to protect my family.”
Zelda Turner, the executive director of Young Individuals Pursuing Employment (YIPE) also mentioned wanting to keep her family safe as the main reason for wearing one.
“It’s not about who catches, it’s about who comes out alive. That’s my end result: Coming out alive and the people I love come out alive,” Turner said.
She went on to explain that while she may be in good health now as a breast cancer survivor, she has family members that have diabetes and high blood pressure, two conditions that make them more susceptible to the harmful effects of the coronavirus.
She also noted African Americans like herself were at increased risk. According to the CDC website, non-Hispanic black persons have a rate approximately five times that of non-Hispanic white persons.
“It’s about protecting the ones
you love. If I have to wear a mask for a short period of time versus them being alive or not being alive, then it will be worth it in the end,” Turner said.
While most support the plan in general, some people raised concerns about having to wear it at all times in public, not just indoors.
“I think it’s smart and you’ve got to take proper precautions. But maybe not in all public places,” said Alex Weatherman of Statesville.
“At the beach or at the park, outdoors, I think that’s silly, as long as you stay a proper distance apart.”
Others were less bothered by where they might be required to wear one as much as they didn’t want the government enforcing it via an executive order.
“I don’t agree with it being mandatory. I wear mine inside, I think it’s respectful to wear it inside, but I’m not a fan of making it mandatory,” Kara Reber of Mooresville said.
“We just don’t know when this will end and it just is too much government control of our life.”