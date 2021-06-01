Snow ball
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from May 20-26. Li…
North Iredell didn’t look far for its next football coach.
Lois Sharpe celebrated her 90th birthday on May 22 and family and friends made sure her day was special with a drive-thru party.
With gas prices rising, some in Statesville might be considering a switch to an electric vehicle. If that’s the case, they’ll have a new optio…
In 1954, the organization that would come to be known as the Iredell Health System received its charter, did so with a goal: to serve all the people of Iredell County. What was then a 100-bed hospital just outside of downtown Statesville has ballooned to a sprawling health care system that services much of Iredell and surrounding counties with an entire network of medical facilities spread throughout the region.
When Timothy Israel began his walk across America to shed light on his issue with term limits in Congress, he wasn’t planning to stop in North…
A suspect in a series of break-ins was taken into custody following a standoff with deputies from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
The student received minor injuries, including bruises and cuts on her face, according to Capt. Brian Hall, who supervises the county's school resource officers. Charges were still pending on Friday. Investigators are using surveillance video, cellphone video and witness testimony to determine exactly what happened, Associated Press reported.
Source: UVA volleyball players secretly recorded their coaches prior to their firing and the season's cancellation
Members of the Virginia women’s volleyball team secretly recorded a coaches-only meeting in a Miami-area hotel room in March, then complained about the staff to the administration, leading to the firing of the coaches and cancellation of the final three weeks of the season, according to a source.
Statesville High School’s Lili Robbins said she has no doubt she and her classmates are ready for the future.