Authorities said a tractor-trailer suspected of being involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes beginning in Gaston County struck two North Car…
Alexander County officials said a correctional officer has been charged with providing drugs to inmates.
An Iredell-Statesville Schools teacher, arrested in August on statutory rape and other charges, is now charged with seeing the victim at her h…
With a cutting of the ribbon by Isabelle Difiore and Raelynn Head, the 86th Iredell County Fair is officially underway in Troutman.
It has taken nearly 30 years for the families affected by a 1992 double slaying and robbery to get close to receiving justice as a pair of arr…
South Iredell (3-0) jumped out to an early lead and held off a valiant West Iredell (0-3) first half effort, pulling away in the second half, …
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 21-27. For more information regarding specific plots o…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 21-27.
MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman doubled a two-possession halftime lead with a potent third quarter burst Friday on its way to a 35-14 nonconference vi…
A well-known local farmer died Monday in an accident.
