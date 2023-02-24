The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville was honored to have representatives from the office of Senator Thom Tillis recently giving an update on the Senator’s efforts in Washington. Representing Senator Tillis’ office were Stephanie Blair, Regional Representative, and James Estes, Constituent Advocate. Stephanie and James discussed recent Bills and actions that Senator Tillis has been a part of. Multiple questions were taken from the Rotarians in attendance. Stephanie and James emphasized that Senator Tillis encourages communication from his constituents with his office. In addition, his office is able to assist with tours at many of the official government buildings in Washington.
Sen. Tillis representative visit the Rotary Club of Greater Statesville
