Scott Hollifield: Go ask Alice, when she’s not Alice at all

Dearest Mrs. Alice: I stole a glance at your attached photo and all I can say is — OOH LA LA! I must tell you I enjoy shopping at your stores. Just today I was there picking up Cheez Whiz, ammunition and a roll of duct tape. I also needed a furnace filter, but the store was out of the size I required. I found the nearest associate and berated him for a full 15 minutes so I am sure this problem will be rectified soon. I am sorry about the trouble with your daughter. Family problems are rough. My cousin Junior stole the catalytic converter off my vehicle and sold it. When I confronted him, he pretended to know nothing about it even though I recorded the entire incident on my Ring Doorbell and posted the footage on YouTube where it quickly garnered 8,000 views. Needless to say, Cousin Junior is not invited to Christmas dinner.