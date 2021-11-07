Schools take lead role in promoting vaccines for youngsters

"Schools are a trusted community hub," she said. "Families, in general, feel very safe at these school sites. We're also not asking for identification or insurance cards. We don't want people to fear ICE showing up or something. We are just trying to get people vaccinated so we can get some of this behind us and get back to some semblance of normalcy."

Trusted nurses

In Hartford, Connecticut, school superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez said the vaccination clinics it is planning along with local hospitals will include school nurses, trusted by families. Only a third of the district's students 12 and older are vaccinated.

"We take an equity stance here and think about the access and removing any barriers that our families might have," she said.

In nearby Tolland, Connecticut, school superintendent Walter Willett said his district also is teaming with health providers, including UConn Health, to offer vaccines at school sites to younger students. He said vaccines are important, not just for keeping kids in school, but for teachers, janitors and other staff who tend to be more at risk.

"They can more effectively do their job when kids aren't bouncing in and out of the classroom in quarantine," he said.