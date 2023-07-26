Students and families in need of school supplies can head to Harris Park on Saturday for the event sponsored by Stevenson Realtor Life LLC.

“I wanted to get involved because I want to make a difference in my community and be a positive influence. It will help students strengthen character and to give them hope,” Jeremiah Stevenson said.

Stevenson said he hoped to bring the community together and help students get ready for the school year as vendors and local representatives will be on hand as well.

Donations of pencils, paper, rulers, pens, glue, folder, notebooks, and all standard school supplies will be accepted until Friday. Donations can be dropped off at 501 Monroe St. at Jfeims Barber Shop.