SCAN of Iredell has a new name but the same mission

After more than 30 years of being known as SCAN of Iredell, the organization now has a new name.
Pharos Parenting reflects the mission of SCAN, to help guide parents through the troubled waters of parenthood.
“This new name, Pharos, from Greek meaning lighthouse, shows the community that we are available and accessible to anyone who needs or wants to improve parenting skills, while still working toward our vision to end child abuse,” said Tonya Fowler, interim executive director. “Our services have not changed; we still offer parenting classes and parent aides to support caregivers of children from birth to teens.
“We also offer foster/adoptive support groups and supervised visitation. With our new name and branding, we hope to increase our visibility in the community and become the premiere resource for positive parenting solutions.”
SCAN of Iredell has impacted parents and caregivers in the community by teaching and modeling positive parenting skills since 1987. It has been a catalyst for change in homes that have often dealt with abuse and neglect for generations. The SCAN staff has gone far beyond the role of educator, offering support and encouragement to their clients, help with community resources, counseling and more, Fowler said in a news release.
Fowler said the new name is indicative of the organization’s plan to continue being that beacon of light for the community and beyond. She said the new name is an updated brand that will align with the changing needs of the community.
The organization is the beneficiary of a recent $10,000 donation from the EnergyUnited Foundation. The donation is in support of the efforts to establish an emergency fund for local families.
“Often our families have a temporary need such as food or medicine and this fund will enable us to assist them when they need it most,” said Amy Eisele, executive director of SCAN of Iredell. “We hope to be able to expand our community outreach through this program. We really appreciate the cooperative’s support.”
The donation to Pharos Parenting (SCAN of Iredell) is part of a concerted effort by the EnergyUnited Foundation to extend emergency relief to communities within its service area as individuals and families work to overcome the financial challenges that have resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The EnergyUnited Foundation has now awarded more than $45,000 to nonprofit organizations over the previous three months in response to the pandemic,” said Debra Citta, EnergyUnited Foundation Administrator.
“We are proud to support community partners like Pharos Parenting (SCAN of Iredell) and
we couldn’t be more supportive of their mission to Stop Child Abuse Now.”
Pharos Parenting (SCAN of Iredell) offers weekly in-home visits with a trained parent aide that promotes education and long-term support for local families. The overall goal is to promote a safe and healthy environment for all children. The organization also offers parenting classes and workshops, such as Love and Logic, Nurturing Parent and Triple P. In response to the economic downturn that has resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic, Pharos Parenting is also now working to establish an emergency fund for families.
The EnergyUnited Foundation is a voluntary, member-funded non-profit organization supported by EnergyUnited’s Operation Round-Up program. More than 70,000 EnergyUnited members choose to participate in the program by ‘rounding up’ their electric bills each month. The maximum monthly contribution for an individual member with one account is 99 cents. Each of these small contributions are pooled together in a single fund managed by the EnergyUnited Foundation to support needy individuals, families, and essential nonprofit organizations that complete an application explaining the reason and purpose for their requested grant.
Anyone interested in joining Pharos Parenting’s mission, whether by donating moneys, time or talents or participating in the parenting classes and workshops can contact Pharos Parenting at 704-878-2227, visit www.pharosparenting.org or at 1602 Davie Ave. Parenting classes are every Tuesday at 6 p.m. and are open to the public.
