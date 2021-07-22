Sandy Hook memorial nears construction

NEWTOWN, Conn. — After nearly eight years of discussion and planning, a memorial to the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting is nearing construction with the goal of offering a peaceful place for reflection.

A groundbreaking ceremony is planned next month at the site down the street where the shooting occurred that killed 20 first graders and six educators in Newtown on Dec. 14, 2012. Construction will be finished before the 10th anniversary next year, officials said.

The State Bond Commission is expected to approve $2.5 million for the project today, which the town will use to defray much of the $3.7 million local voters approved in April for the total cost of the memorial.

"As a parent of a child murdered, I am deeply grateful first to the parents who have dedicated an extraordinary amount of time seeing this come to fruition and secondly to everyone else involved," said Nelba Marquez-Greene, whose 6-year-old daughter, Ana, died in the shooting.

"I am also thankful to give the public a place to be and reflect — and hope it means our family can have privacy at the grave site," she said.