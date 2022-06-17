This ladies man is prob around 4-5 yrs old Lab/Jack blend (we think) He is good with other dogs with... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Two people, including a child, died and four others were critically injured in a crash between a golf cart and a car on Fort Dobbs Road Monday night.
A Union Grove man was killed in a crash Friday night at Union Grove Fire Department and the driver is facing a charge of driving while impaired.
A crash between a golf cart left two dead and four injured this week in Statesville when a vehicle collided with a car on Fort Dobbs Road on M…
MOORESVILLE—As Samantha Ladowski walked off the stage at Lake Norman High School’s graduation on June 10, she threw her hands up in celebratio…
GREENSBORO — The Dooleys want a divorce — from the city.
One person was killed and a second wounded in a shooting early Monday morning.
The word “cancer” makes most people shudder. However, for oncologists, doctors who specialize in treating cancer, this word is part of their d…
After months of planning, Adib El-Amin and the planning committee for Juneteenth Statesville could catch their breath as hundreds milled about…
Statesville will have not just one, but two Juneteenth celebrations this year.
As the oil tanker pulled up to South Iredell High School, where Pfc. James McClamrock once attended, his Gold Star family looked for his image…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.