Russia's invasion of Ukraine is steering us to a 'place we've never been before'

"We have 130 jets at high alert. Over 200 ships from the high north to the Mediterranean, and thousands of additional troops in the region," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday while traveling in Latvia.

The latest deployment includes an "air support" operations center heading to Poland and Romania, as well as refueling and maintenance specialists to Germany to bolster U.S. and NATO air operations over the region. The Army's Fifth Corps also is deploying 300 headquarters troops to Poland and Germany to provide command and control for U.S. ground forces.

The U.S. Navy has temporarily positioned an aircraft carrier in the northern Aegean Sea that could be used in a contingency for flight operations.

There is no question it is all about protecting against any possible Russian invasion into NATO member nations

We do not know how far West Putin will try to go. But he must not be allowed to place the West in a vise, and to conclude that he can read our minds (and hearts); and proceed to march westward!

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is steering us “to a place we have never been before.” But where?

William E. Jackson Jr. was the executive director of President Jimmy Carter's General Advisory Committee on Arms Control, 1978-1980, and a former professor of political science at Davidson College.