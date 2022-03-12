Russia's invasion of Ukraine is steering us to a 'place we've never been before'

Neither Poland nor the United States wants to make itself — or NATO — a target of Russia. Providing MIG fighters might cross over Putin’s "invisible line." But it is a risk we must consider taking against the megalomaniacal ruler of Russia.
President Biden’s commitment to keeping the United States from engaging in direct combat with Russian forces faces an unexpected test. Poland has offered to turn over its collection of old, Russian-made MIG fighters, for ultimate transfer to Ukraine.
But the offer came with a hitch: Poland refused to give the MIGs directly to Ukraine. The deal would only go forward if the United States, and NATO, did the transferring, and then replaced Poland’s fleet with American-made fighter jets.
“The transfer of combat aircraft could be mistaken for an escalatory step,” the Pentagon spokesman told reporters.
The effort to punish and repel Russia has a "third rail" that no one wants to touch.
NATO will provide 17,000 Javelin anti-tank weapons; not to mention more Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.
But the allies will not risk a dogfight over the skies of Ukraine — which would very likely bring them fully into the war.
That distinction was driven home when Secretary of State Tony Blinken said the idea of flying MIG-29 fighter jets to a U.S. air base in Germany for transfer to Ukraine lacked a clear “substantive rationale.”
His central point: “Our goal is to end the war, not to expand it — including potentially expand it to NATO territory."
Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Nebraska) rejoined: "Why does President Biden think that Ukrainian MIGs, flown by Ukrainian pilots, would be shot down over NATO territory while they’re on their way to defend Ukrainian airspace?”
In my opinion, the Biden administration needs to explain what they we will do to help the Ukrainians achieve what the latter wanted to achieve with the MIGs.
We do not know what is in Putin’s mind — and there is no collective Politburo check on him, alas.
Our conventional (non-nuclear) theater forces pack a terrible punch.
The Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) Treaty is often referred to as the "cornerstone of European security." The treaty eliminated the Soviet Union's overwhelming quantitative advantage in conventional weapons in Europe by setting equal limits on the number of tanks, armored combat vehicles, heavy artillery, combat aircraft, and attack helicopters that NATO and the old Warsaw Pact could deploy between the Atlantic Ocean and the Ural Mountains region.
In all, the U.S. has repositioned nearly 15,000 military personnel in reaction to Russian aggression. The total number of US troops in Europe is nearing 100,000.
"We have 130 jets at high alert. Over 200 ships from the high north to the Mediterranean, and thousands of additional troops in the region," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday while traveling in Latvia.
The latest deployment includes an "air support" operations center heading to Poland and Romania, as well as refueling and maintenance specialists to Germany to bolster U.S. and NATO air operations over the region. The Army's Fifth Corps also is deploying 300 headquarters troops to Poland and Germany to provide command and control for U.S. ground forces.
The U.S. Navy has temporarily positioned an aircraft carrier in the northern Aegean Sea that could be used in a contingency for flight operations.
There is no question it is all about protecting against any possible Russian invasion into NATO member nations
We do not know how far West Putin will try to go. But he must not be allowed to place the West in a vise, and to conclude that he can read our minds (and hearts); and proceed to march westward!
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is steering us “to a place we have never been before.” But where?
William E. Jackson Jr. was the executive director of President Jimmy Carter's General Advisory Committee on Arms Control, 1978-1980, and a former professor of political science at Davidson College.