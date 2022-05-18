Runoff elections for Statesville mayor, at-large city council seats expected

Statesville’s municipal elections for mayor and the city’s at-large council seats aren’t over just yet.

With none of the candidates for mayor and the two council seats receiving a majority of the votes, a runoff can be requested by the candidates that finished close behind. Those candidates have until June 2 at noon to formally make the request.

In the case of the race for Statesville’s two at-large city council seats, Steve Johnson received 1,543 votes (23.94%), followed by James Pressly with 1,164 (18.06%). However, with Kim Wasson only trailing by 11 votes, as she received 1,153 (17.89%), she has indicated she will request a runoff with the Iredell County Board of Elections.

Fourth-place finisher William Morgan took 918 votes (14.24%) and could potentially be on the ballot as well but saidhe has not made a decision at this time.

For Wasson, she believes with only three or four candidates on the ballot, she can win over enough of the 1,668 voters who cast ballots for candidates outside of the top four, as well as voters who didn’t vote in Tuesday’s election. She noted her relationships with fellow at-large candidates Roger Becjek and Terry Sharpe, who held a coalition rally with her last Saturday, and hopes that those voters will look her way when they return to the ballot box. She said along with the number of candidates, she wondered if graduation ceremonies and other events may have played a small role in voter turnout.

“It’s just a great opportunity to be able to connect with some of those candidates and see if they’re willing to get behind me to push me over the top for the second place position or the first position,” Wasson said.

Of course, Pressly feels the same way, especially having already placed second in the first election.

“We’re just going to stay aggressive. We’ve been knocking on a lot of doors, sending out direct mail pieces, and making phone calls,” Pressly said. “And I think our message has resonated with a lot of folks.”

While it may be seen mostly as a race between Wasson, Pressly, and potentially Morgan, Steve Johnson will have to win over some of the same voters, and a few more, to hold on to his seat despite a solid lead in the first election.

When asked how he felt about a runoff even though he was close to having enough votes to avoid one for himself, Johnson got straight to the point.

“It doesn’t really matter how I feel about it,” Johnson said with a laugh. “Get rested up, refresh your mind and spirit a little bit, and go back at it in a few weeks.”

He said he wasn’t too bothered by the idea of a runoff as he had dealt with primary races when running for the Iredell County Board of Commissioners. With Tuesday’s election and the narrowing of the field in a runoff, he said it works out the same way.

Johnson said while his platform of a small-government conservative wouldn’t change in the runoff, he might tweak his approach to wooing voters by leaning on his government and business experience as reasons to vote for him.

The story is the same for the remaining mayoral candidates as they prepare for their runoff.

Mayor Costi Kutteh beat out Brian Summers with a total of 1,274 (33.08%) to Summer’s 1,027 (26.67%), followed very closely by Michael Johnson in third with 1,003 (26.05%). Summers has indicated he will ask for a runoff, which will put him in a head-to-head race with Kutteh.

The results from Iredell County’s primary and municipal elections are below.

Iredell County

Iredell County Board of Commissioners — Republican

Brad Stroud, Sr. — 6,734 (14.10%)

Gene Houpe — 6,639 (13.91%)

Bert Connolly — 6,128 (12.84%)

Richard Coleman — 5,797 (12.14%)

Richard (Todd) Carver — 5,185 (10.86%)

Angela Wokatsch Matthews — 4,937 (10.34%)

Cindy Haynes — 4,645 (9.73%)

Laketha Bobish — 3,553 (7.44%)

Larry Payne — 2,928 (6.13%)

Blake Palmer — 1,196 (2.51%)

Iredell County Register of Deeds — Republican

Renee L. Holland — 9,968 (57.91%)

Maureen P. Purcell — 7,245 (42.09%)

Iredell County Clerk of Courts — Republican

Jim Mixson — 11,869 (69.88%)

Barry D. Tilley — 5,116 (30.12%)

Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education District 1 — Republican

Brian Sloan — 1,735 (59.99%)

Ricky Driver — 1,157 (40.01%)

Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education District 3 — Republican

Abby Trent — 670 (34.82%)

Kent Shoffner — 665 (34.56%)

Tammy B. Wyatt — 589 (30.61%)

Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education District 7 — Republican

Anita Kurn — 1,501 (57.86%)

Lisa Meier — 1,093 (42.14%)

Statesville

Mayor of Statesville

Constantine H. (Costi) Kutteh — 1,274 (33.08%)

Brian Summers — 1,027 (26.67%)

Michael Johnson — 1,003 (26.05%)

Joseph Glasgow — 266 (6.91%)

Jack B. Borders III — 120 (3.12%)

Beniah (Ben) McMiller — 76 (1.97%)

Christopher M. McCormick — 63 (1.64%)

Write-In (Miscellaneous) — 22 (0.57%)

Statesville at-large

Steve Johnson — 1,543 (23.94%)

James H. Pressly — 1,164 (18.06%)

Kimberly Wasson — 1,153 (17.89%)

William Morgan — 918 (14.24%)

Roger Bejcek — 737 (11.43%)

Terry Fitzgerald Sharpe — 552 (8.56%)

Mark Goldman — 281 (4.36%)

Christopher Spraggins — 84 (1.30%)

Write-In (Miscellaneous) — 14 (0.22%)

Statesville Ward 2

C. O. (Jap) Johnson — 293 (93.61%)

Write-In (Miscellaneous) — 20 (6.39%)

Statesville Ward 3

Doris A. Allison — 205 (66.34%)

Oliver Louis Wilder, Jr. — 100 (32.36%)

Write-In (Miscellaneous) — 4 (1.29%)

Statesville Ward 5

Joe Hudson — 549 (54.41%)

John Staford — 455 (45.09%)

Write-In (Miscellaneous) — 5 (0.50%)

Mooresville

Mooresville commissioners

Kevin Kasel — 439 (36.98%)

Tommy DeWeese — 435 (36.65%)

James (Toodles) Ritchie — 313 (26.37%)

North Carolina

U.S. Senate — Democrats

Cheri Beasley — 3,587 (74.78%

Marcus W. Williams — 234 (4.88%)

Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond — 218 (4.54%)

James L. Carr, Jr. — 205 (4.27%)

Constance (Lov) Johnson — 144 (3.00%)

Chrelle Booker — 122 (2.54%)

Rett Newton — 79 (1.65%)

Robert Colon — 71 (1.48%)

B. K. Maginnis — 69 (1.44%)

Tobias LaGrone — 37 (0.77%)

Greg Antoine — 31 )0.65%)

U.S. Senate — Republican

Ted Budd — 12,758 (68.70%)

Pat McCrory — 3,925 (21.14%)

Mark Walker — 783 (4.22%)

Marjorie K. Eastman — 472 (2.54%)

Kenneth Harper, Jr. — 115 (0.62%)

David Flaherty — 98 (0.53%)

Benjamin E. Griffiths — 75 (0.40%)

Leonard L. Bryant — 73 (0.39%)

Jen Banwart — 58 (0.31%)

Debora Tshiovo — 53 (0.29%)

Ms. Lee A. Brian — 45 (0.24%)

Drew Bulecza — 44 (0.24%)

Charles Kenneth Moss — 42 (0.23%)

Lichia Sibhatu — 30 (0.16%)

U.S. House District 10 — Democrats

Pam Genant — 3,477 (76.67%)

Michael Felder — 1,058 (23.33%)

U.S. House District 10 — Republican

Patrick McHenry — 11,351 (62.91%)

Gary Robinson — 3,866 (21.43%)

Michael Magnotta — 1,376 (7.63%)

Jeff Gregory — 817 (4.53%)

Richard Speer — 633 (3.51%)

N.C Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5 — Republican

Trey Allen — 7,692 (45.53%)

April C. Wood — 7,668 (45.38%)

Victoria E. Prince — 1,536 (9.09%)

N.C Appeals Court Associate Justice Seat 9 — Republican

Donna Stroud — 10,924 (67.06%)

Beth Freshwater Smith — 5,366 (32.94%)

N.C Appeals Court Associate Justice Seat 11 — Republican

Michael J. Stading — 10,122 (63.74%)

Charlton L. Allen — 5,758 (36.26%)

N.C Senate District 37—Republican

Vickie Sawyer — 14,615 (83.62%)

Tom Fyler — 2,862 (16.38%)

N.C House District 89 — Republican

Mitchell Smith Setzer — 925 (55.93%)

Kelli Weaver Moore — 527 (31.86%)

Benjamin Devine — 202 (12.21%)

The results will be finalized next week when ballots are canvassed by the Board of Elections.

