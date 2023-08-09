The Rotary Club of Statesville Endowment announced that $33,743 in funds was granted to 14 local nonprofits for the spring 2023 grant period.

In July, a reception was held at Randy Marion Lincoln to celebrate the nonprofit recipients and their commitment to the community. Guests and attendees were able to meet Rotarians and mingle with the other nonprofits to share the importance of the work their organizations are doing.

A complete list of the nonprofits receiving funds includes Headwaters Christian Academy, Helping is Simply Caring, Matthew 25 Ministries, Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont, Dove House, Iredell Health, United Way of Iredell County, Chestnut Grove Community Center, Rainbow Kidz, Rescue Ranch, Statesville YMCA, Iredell County Partnership With Young Children, Salvation Army and Kintegra.

The grant monies will ensure that many of the friends, neighbors, and co-workers within the Iredell County community will receive the assistance needed to live a healthy and productive life, leading to becoming contributing members of society, according to the press release.

Established in 1991 by Dr. Ralph Bentley, Chester Middlesworth, and other club members, this Endowment Fund grants money to local nonprofits annually through an application procedure.

Since its inception, more than $376,000 in funding has been awarded to local nonprofits. This fund is made possible through the donations of its membership.

If interested in applying for a grant during the spring, 2024 grant application period or if you would like to learn more about Rotary, contact a member of the Rotary Club of Statesville at www.rotarystatesville.org.

Also in July, the Rotary Club of Statesville completed the installation of new officers for 2023-24. Rhyne Scott, immediate past president; Michael Smith, treasurer; Shannon Viera, president, Ray Englebert, president elect; Michelle Hepler, public relations chair; Buddy Gaither, sergeant at arms; Dorothy Woodard, foundation chair; Robb Collier, program chair; Debbie Howell, new member orientation chair; and Brad Bullock, club service chair.