Beth McKeithan, Executive Director of the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center, recently gave a program to the Rotary Club of Greater Statesville. Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center supports the investigation, prosecution, and therapy/follow-up of reported child sexual abuse/assault cases in Iredell and Alexander Counties, all from a safe and child-friendly facility. Pictured from left to right are Sherry Harris, club President, and Beth McKeithan, Executive Director.