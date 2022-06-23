 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rotary Club of Greater Statesville

  • 0
Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center

Beth McKeithan, Executive Director of the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center, recently gave a program to the Rotary Club of Greater Statesville. Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center supports the investigation, prosecution, and therapy/follow-up of reported child sexual abuse/assault cases in Iredell and Alexander Counties, all from a safe and child-friendly facility. Pictured from left to right are Sherry Harris, club President, and Beth McKeithan, Executive Director.   

Beth McKeithan, Executive Director of the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center, recently gave a program to the Rotary Club of Greater Statesville. Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center supports the investigation, prosecution, and therapy/follow-up of reported child sexual abuse/assault cases in Iredell and Alexander Counties, all from a safe and child-friendly facility. Pictured from left to right are Sherry Harris, club President, and Beth McKeithan, Executive Director.   

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert