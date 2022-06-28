The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville recently had a program given about the North Carolina Cooperative Extension. Nancy Keith, County Extension Director, spoke with the group about the great work that the agency does in Iredell County and surrounding counties with local farmers.
The agency’s website gives extensive information about local agriculture, 4-H Clubs, local activities, etc. Visit http://iredell.ces.ncsu.edu.
Pictured from left to right are Matt Madison, Program Director, Sherry Harris, club President, and Nancy Keith, County Extension Director.
